Hummels and Löw would have liked the stadium with the rainbow

06/22/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

Germany’s central Mats Hummels and coach Joachim Löw said on Tuesday that they would have liked the Allianz Arena to be illuminated in rainbow colors tomorrow, which has not been allowed by UEFA.

“I personally would have liked it. I think it is something I can say without forming a commission to investigate me“, He said Hummels when asked about it.

He had previously said that, although UEFA may have its reasons, it is important to permanently send signals so that homosexuality is assumed as part of normality.

Löw, for his part, said that, apart from lighting, the most important thing for him is that the team live tolerance values ​​as they do.

“I would have liked the stadium to be lit with the colors of the rainbow. But more important than that is to live tolerance values ​​and that is something that happens in the team“, He said.

The spokesman for the German Football Federation (DFB), Jens Grittner, said that tomorrow the goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer will once again wear the armband with the colors of the rainbow as he has done in recent matches.

“I say it so that there is no doubt. It is an expression in favor of tolerance that comes not only from the captain but from the entire team,” he said.