Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

After accumulating eight consecutive losses, it seems that Blue Cross has reacted in the e-Liga MX when getting his second victory after thrashing by marker 8-2 to the America.

Blue Cross in the first minutes of the match he went ahead on the scoreboard with a score of Santiago Gimenez that did justice to the commitment.

🕞20 ‘: G⚽⚽⚽L! ‘Santi’ Giménez scores with himself to give the advantage to ‘The Machine’ # TeamBenedetti 0-1 # TeamSanti # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/XGZe1guNil – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 13, 2020

Moments later, the America managed to tie the match with a goal of Nicolás Benedetti and it seemed that the meeting would become closed.

Benedetti scores and ties the match. # TeamBenedetti 1-1 # TeamSanti # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/8894dEYbHd – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 13, 2020

Elías Hernández and Jonthan Rodríguez They were present on the scoreboard to give La Machine a comfortable advantage before going to the half-time break.

🕞45 ‘: G⚽⚽⚽L! Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez increases the Blue’s lead. # TeamBenedetti 1-3 # TeamSanti # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/DYKuh0FOBL – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 13, 2020

For the complement, the Cementero team took all their offensive power and had no mercy with the Eagles and ended up decreeing the scandalous 8-2 final.

Blue Cross he spun his second win inside the e-Liga MX and he dreams of continuing that good streak to have chances to sneak into the league of competition.

