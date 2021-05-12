Humboldt Health Fest 2021! – Music News

Today we want to present you the next events of the month of May that you cannot miss and the one we bring to you today is presented by Entertainmnt Healers. The reality is that it will be presenting exactly in … 3 days, so if Humboldt Health Fest 2021 is of interest to you, we recommend you follow the step by step to be able to have your access and enjoy this event in the comfort of your home. Are you ready? We tell you all the details here in Music News.

Humboldt Health Fest 2021 will be presented next Saturday, May 15 at 9 o’clock at night and if for some powerful reason you cannot enjoy it on Saturday 15 then you can still enjoy this magnificent event next Sunday, May 16. The event will of course be online for the reasons that we already know of the pandemic we are experiencing, however that does not take away the magic and excitement of being able to live Humboldt health Fest to everything it gives, it is even better because you can do it in comfort of your home in the company of your loved ones or pandemic roommates.

What do you have to know about this event? Well, Humboldt County has over 135,000 residents and a death rate that is 33% higher than California, actually the county’s children are beginning their lives at a disadvantage. There are many factors that come into play when it comes to the access that the people of this county have to health care, cultural activities, transportation, religious beliefs among many other situations. The idea of ​​this event is that with the power of entertainment a change can be generated.

In order to be part of this event and to be able to help those who need it most, you can just donate 5 usd or more at www.e-healers.org and automatically participate for some prizes that will be raffled off. We leave you the league to learn more details about this very humane and noble event. https://www.eventbrite.es/e/humboldt-health-fest-2021-tickets-149020017885?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1