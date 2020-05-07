If you know the Humble Bundle project, you know the Humble Store, one of the most recommended game stores to acquire new titles due to their particular conditions. Well, reach into your pocket and check your wish list, because the spring sales have arrived.

Spring sales have started at the Humble Store packed with discounts on much of the store’s catalog and won’t end until next May 21, so you have plenty of time to get a bargain if you pay attention. Because, keep this in mind, discounts are not perennial in all cases.

As it happens with the sales of Steam and other game stores, in the Humble Store there are discounts that are maintained throughout the promotion and there are those that in a few days or a few hours have flown. If you can’t find anything that interests you, stop by once in a while to track because you’re lucky too.

In fact, you can go now, and it is that to celebrate the start of the sales Humble Store has put a game to download for free: Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, a fairly well-regarded space-themed RTS. But hurry up, because in a couple of days it disappears.

Other titles you will find at a discount include The Witcher trilogy, part of the Rockstar catalog, Electronic Arts, Square Enix … There is a lot on offer, so it is best to take a look at it for yourself. If you want a recommendation, Doom Eternal, one of the releases that we liked the most in these parts in recent times, also has its price cut.

And refering to the le particular conditions ’of the Humble Store, some of the most interesting are that many games are sold without DRM, that in addition to the download you can request the keys to add them to your Steam library, and that part of what you spend is donated to different initiatives and charities.