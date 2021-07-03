Humble house goes viral because of how perfect it looks inside

A couple of weeks ago, a homeless man showed the whole world that poverty was not at odds with order and cleanliness, given the way he adapted a small room under a bridge that appears to be inside a house.

Now again a person of limited resources has once again taught the world a great lesson by showing off his house that looks simple on the outside but is amazing on the inside given the perfect conditions in which they keep it.

A young Nigerian woman identified as Abiodun Ford, who showed that cleanliness and order are not at odds with humility.

In the images you can see outside a house made with concrete blocks, which is adorned with plants and stones. But the perspective of the house changes radically when you look at the photos from the inside, as it immediately highlights the order and cleanliness of this home.

Despite being a small space and giving the impression that it could be dirty, the reality is that its owners have known how to keep their house impeccable.

Stuffed animals, small furniture, plants, a television, speakers, wall decorations and a rug make this place stand out for its order.

Poverty does not mean one must be dirty. pic.twitter.com/9tgTI0YuUB – 𝑼𝒀 𝑺𝑪𝑼𝑻𝑰 🌟 🔰 (@AbiodunFord) April 25, 2021

The post went viral and has received hundreds of comments, mostly positive.

