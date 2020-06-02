The digital platform seeks to offer aid to these developers in solidarity with the recent protests.

The United States lives right now in a turbulent political-social climate due to theGeorge Floyd case, with numerous protests throughout the countryagainst racism. Given the situation, video game companies have shown their solidarity withthe movement ‘Black Lives Matter’in different ways. PlayStation, for example, yesterday postponed its PS5 event to allow other voices to be heard, while Ubisoft has donated $ 100,000 to the cause.

Now,Humble Bundlehas announced the opening ofa fund of 1 million dollarsintended to support games and experiences developed by members of the black community,so that their works serve as a speakerin pursuit of social equality: “We are here in a show of solidarity to condemn racism and violence against the Black community.Humble believes in the ability of games to empowerand unite communities, and we will adjust our platform to help achieve racial equality everywhere. “

“Today, we are announcing a $ 1 million fund dedicated tosupport the release of games by black developers“The store’s statement comments.” We will have more news on the merits and the other ways in which we actively support organizations shortly. In the meantime,the Humble community has always supported causes that deserve itin times of need, so please consider making a donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund or Race Forward. “

“#BlackLivesMatter“concludes Humble’s official statement. The digital store has already raised $ 6.5 million this year in the fight against the coronavirus, and this time, they want to take advantage of its platform to support racial equality within the domain they dominate: video game.

