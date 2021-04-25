Humble Bundle will limit the percentage that goes to charity

There are many stores where you can buy online games, but few are as interesting as the one Humble Store by Humble Bundle, a project that emerged more than a decade ago with indie games in mind and with a pro-charity approach that attracted attention from the first moment.

Humble Bundle became popular for launching multiplatform PC game packages at the price that everyone wanted to pay, dividing the benefits between the project, the developers and publishers of the games and different charities. In addition, it was the client himself who chose what percentage was allocated to each party. This method, however, was not extended to the Humble Store.

Since that distant beginning, they indicate on the official Humble Bundle blog, user purchases on their platform «have helped to raise money $ 195 million for charities«. A not inconsiderable figure. However, they have recently started to try other ways to continue spreading the benefits, but without those sliders so typical of the Humble Bundle.

“The sliders will be replaced by switches with defined divisions that clearly show how much of your purchase will support the Humble Bundle, publishers and charities. The “Extra to Charity” option will triple the division for charity to 15%. ” And this is a change that many of the regulars of the site are not liking, who accuse it of trying to become “another showcase of games” indifferent to others.

Why they do it is obvious: they want to earn more money and, it is equally evident, many of those who bought its popular game packages were sliding the aforementioned controls in favor of charity more than was desirable for the company. But that’s the way things will be from the end of May, which is when the change is scheduled to be implemented. Now, is it so bad?

I’m going to get wet and I’m going to say no, for two reasons: the first, it will be possible to continue contributing a fraction of the cost to the charities that participate in the program and both publishers and Humble Bundle have more room to continue in this way. ; and second and more importantly, the famous Humble Bundle packs have long since ceased to have the interest of the beginning, because the included games rarely reached the level of those of yesteryear.

Apart from this, the Humble Store is still one of the most recommended game stores on the Internet, since they not only have good deals on a regular basis, but also allow you to download the games and they also usually include the keys to add them to the Steam library. What more could you ask for?