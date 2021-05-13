Humble Bundle Heal COVID-19 will donate 100% of the proceeds

After the little reception of the cut in its percentage of regular donations, Humble Bundle has decided to release its “Heal COVID-19” pack, gathering games, books and some software tools valued at more than 650 dollars, available under the minimum price of 16 euros, and the great incentive of knowing that 100% of the proceeds from each purchase will be donated to organizations such as Direct Relief, Doctors without Borders (MSF), International Medical Corps (IMC) and GiveIndia.

And it is that despite the fact that the vaccination campaign continues to advance positively in the European territory, there are still other countries such as Brazil or India where they continue to suffer two of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 to date.

Among the contents of this pack we can find the following pc titles:

Into the Breach (Windows, Mac) Baba is You (Windows, Mac, Linux) Bioshock Remastered (Windows, Mac) Euro Truck Simulator 2 (Windows, Mac, Linux) Undertale (Windows, Mac, Linux) Hyper Light Drifter (Windows, Mac, Linux) Tooth and Tail (Windows, Mac, Linux) The Witness (Windows, Mac) This War of Mine Final Cut (Windows, Mac, Linux) Saints Row The Third (Windows, Mac) Titan Quest Anniversary Edition (Windows) SuperHot (Windows, Mac, Linux) Sitck Fight: The Game (Windows, Mac) Portal Knights (Windows) Wargroove (Windows) Brutal Legend (Windows, Mac, Linux) Death Swuared (Windows, Mac) Crusader Kings Complete (Windows) Pinstripe (Windows, Mac, Linux) Teleglitch: Die More Edition (Windows, Mac, Linux) Dwarfs !? (Windows, Mac, Linux) Dead in Bermuda (Windows, Mac) Bury Me, My Love (Windows)

As well as a small selection of books self-help, survival guides or picture novels (all in English) including:

The Art of Captivating Conversation How to Be Confident, Charismatic, and Likable in Any Situation Ultimate Sh * t Hits the Fan Survival Guide You Can Do All Things Coping Skills: Tools & Techniques for Every Stressful Situation Coping Skills: Tools & Techniques for Every Stressful Situation Eff This! Meditation: 108 Tips, Tricks, and Ideas for When You’re Feeling Anxious, Stressed Out, or Overwhelmed Locke & Key Vol. 1: Welcome To Lovecraft (Humble Bundle Exclusive) Red Sonja: Petitioning the Queen

In addition to programs and tools utility for Windows with:

Music Maker: Hip Hop Edition Ashampoo WinOptimizer 18 Ashampoo Backup Pro 14 Ashampoo Photo Optimizer 7

Available now, this Humble Bundle pack will be available until next Wednesday, May 19 at 11:59 p.m., and although its base price is set at 16.63 euros to unlock all content, we can adjust and increase this figure as much as we want, maintaining all the benefits of the offer and allocating a greater amount of money to these organizations.