Humble Bundle backs up: will keep controls

Just over a week ago we learned of Humble Bundle’s plans to introduce a very important change in their operating model. A modification that, although it would not directly affect the users of the service, it did substantially modify the perception that, of it, many of the people who at some point in the years of existence of this store have bought any of its packs have beneficial.

If you don’t know Humble Bundle, you should know what it is a philanthropic initiative of the Humble Store, within which game packs (bundles) are created, which users can purchase at the price they choose (although minimum values ​​are established, depending on which more or fewer games are obtained ) and, this is the key point in what we talked about today, it was possible to adjust how much of what was paid was dedicated to charitable causes.

The problem is that, as we already told you here, Humble Bundle modified this system, which was based on sliding bars with which the user distributed the percentages to their liking, by fixed values ​​of 5% as a base, and 15% as a ceiling of the amount of the purchase that will be dedicated to social causes. A change that, no one is missing, was aimed at improving the revenue that Humble Store obtains for each Humble Bundle sold.

From the first moment this change already generated a lot of rejection among users, and so far the sales of Humble Bundle have resulted in more than 195 million raised for social work. And although with this new model that amount would continue to grow, it is evident that users have a preference for allocating more money for this purpose than the new 15% limit, which has bothered users so much.

So much so that, as the Humble Store has told on his blog, for now Humble Bundle reverses that change, and will continue to allow users to allocate a higher percentage of their payment to the charities associated with the platform. On this page, the company assumes the error made by the way in which the change has been made. In addition, it announces an upcoming web design change that, yes, will still keep the adjustment bars.

“We have listened to everyone with a loud and clear voice and we apologize for the way in which these changes were implemented”, a message that, indeed, indicates that the change is being reversed for now, but that nonetheless leaves the door open to new changes in this sense that, yes, will be communicated in advance and, it should be understood, subject to public conversation with the users of the service.