Humberto Zurita remembers Christian Bach on Mother’s Day

Two years have passed since the painful death of Christian Bach and as usual, Humberto Zurita does not cease to constantly remember his wife of more than thirty years and mother of his two children: Sebastian Y Emiliano. On this occasion, the veteran Mexican actor published a series of photographs in which the deceased actress is seen in her work as a mother with an emotional message that highlights how much she misses her, especially on such special dates that carry meaning. family.

© @ zuritahmChristian Bach passed away in February 2019

Through his official Instagram account, the soap opera protagonist dedicated an open letter to his partner to congratulate her twice, since on May 9 he would have turned 62. “It’s been two years Christian, and they have flown away along with your journey through the universe. Today is Mother’s Day and yesterday was your birthday. It was always something special to look for a present for you in these two days ”, Zurita begins.

In the lines, Humberto recounts how much he and his children made an effort to make her a special sentor on these dates.

“Your children and I always tried to make sure that these dates were peculiar days for you. It made us happy to see you happy and that you felt our love for you. What a beauty and what a privilege it is to have known love by your side ”, he highlighted.

© @ zuritahmChrista

Despite rumors that link him romantically with his colleague Kika edgar, Zurita confessed during a recent interview with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda that, despite being open to having a new partner, he will not be able to fall in love again as he was with Christian Bach.

“Nobody fits in my heart like Christian anymore. That other person would have to understand that our love is going to be different, because I already had children and I knew love, fortunately, because life without love has no meaning, “he said.



