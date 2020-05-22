Your browser does not support iframes.

If there is no doubt there is that the love of Humberto Zurita by Christian bach it is infinite, a feeling of which he speaks with total pride, more than a year after the actress passed away. Now, wrapped by the love of his children, Emiliano and Sebastian, he remembered fondly the woman with whom he shared his life for more than three decades.

The actor even acknowledged that today he has identified some traits in the personality of his wife that he himself has adopted, because as he firmly maintains, loved ones never leave themselves.

With this way of thinking, the 65-year-old Mexican shared how he is at the moment, while he remains a refugee at home, due to the health contingency due to COVID-19 that affects the world, entirely motivated by the new professional challenges in which take care.

Humberto is always very sincere and that’s exactly how he spoke, during a recent interview with the television program “Un Nuevo Día”.

Zurita opened his heart and told the way in which today he perceives his life without the physical presence of his beloved Argentina, although entirely sure that the mother of his children will accompany him forever in every way.

View this post on Instagram There are already many days of confinement, many days to think that today we can do what we have left aside for ourselves and do it: Read, contemplate, scrutinize ourselves and discover that we are a good company, that we can be in love with us love ourselves and truly love others. We can feel our heartbeat and follow its rhythm like a mantra that gives us the strength to continue daydreaming in a better world. Make our days the diagram that allows us to continue living intensely each moment, to be aware of how fragile it is to be living in a convulsed world that drags us in an order imposed by society. Today we have the opportunity to be reborn and take the course of our lives with more objectivity to understand that you can live without attachments or created needs. Today, having love, feeling love, is the primary food. Man does not live on bread alone, but on everything that nourishes the soul and enlarges his spirit. Let us fight to come out of this challenge together and generous, let us give arms to fight those most in need and be gender and loving with our brothers who need it most. Let’s take care of our childhood, giving it education and food. We all have by our side someone to help us get ahead. Let’s do it! Let us be generous and grateful to each of our brothers. Those who are by our side and rarely look. Those who have always been by our side! Let’s make a better Mexico! Let us give the children of this country who are on the streets today a more dignified opportunity so that they can achieve their dreams and can, well eaten and always protected from the cold, manage to see from the highest of their goals a better world. Let’s change the world together, so that the earth feels protected and gives us its wonders since the sun rises and the moon can accompany us to sleep better; full of satisfaction of having fulfilled our destiny and having enjoyed this great gift that is life. Always grateful to have been chosen to play this chess game where we all have a piece to move. 🙏. Here and now . 2020. A post shared by @ zuritahm on Apr 24, 2020 at 11:03 pm PDT

“The beings you love never leave you. Christian is part of me, I think I even have gestures that belong to her, ways of understanding life that belong to her and love will never end, that flame does not end, “he assured.

In addition, Zurita has another important reason to celebrate life and it is the possibility of witnessing the personal growth of Emiliano and Sebastián, with whom he has formed a close complicity throughout all these years.

“I am very happy to see them realize their dreams, their desires, I know what they fight to achieve day by day, they are human beings who understand this love for who you are, for what you like to do, for your work, for friendship, for contributing things in life, I feel that they are good men and that gives me great pleasure, “he stressed in the talk.

Remember that on May 9, Christian Bach would have celebrated one more year of life, a date so special that it was remembered by the famous, who returned to social networks with the perfect reason to share with all his followers the signs of love more sincere.

“May and you are turning years. And you are the mother of two children who adore you. Today I am going to have dinner thinking about you; I will toast to you. With you. Never without you ”, he wrote most touchingly along with a photo from the past of the love of his life.

Also on May 10, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, she made a beautiful dedication to Bach in her social profile. Humberto published a family album in which he included several photographs from the past in which the actress appeared together with Emiliano and Sebastián as children, as affectionate with them as they used to be.

“Happy mothers day! Nothing greater than a mother’s love for her children. Without them there would be no life, but above all, life would have no meaning without the love of a mother. Congratulations on your day to all mothers on this planet ”, he wrote in that post that received thousands of likes and endless messages with good wishes.

