Humberto Vélez and the original cast of The Simpsons in Latin America return after 16 years

The Simpsons is an animated series that needs no introduction. Even if some people have never seen an episode they know exactly what it is about and their place in pop culture. His accurate and constant criticism of American society and his great openness to evolution and change have kept the show on the air after thirty years adjusting to new generations. Sure, much is said about its quality and if it is not silly to continue with the production after so long, but the cartoon is still well received and will continue for several more years.

In fact, it was recently confirmed that The Simpson They will have two more seasons, reaching 34 years on the air. The worldwide success of the series had everything to do with the grace of its scripts, but also with the way in which the comedy of each country was adapted through dubbing. Beyond the discussions about which dubbing is better, if Spanish or Latin, the truth is that both correspond to different societies and particularities. In Mexico and Latin America, voice work was essential for the characters and their phrases to mark an entire generation that grew up with the first seasons.

Unfortunately, the dubbing cast eventually changed and the circumstances in which that happened, as well as the radical change in the style of the series, caused many to walk away from the show. A few days ago, and thanks to the not unexpected success of the Loki series, the news was released that The Simpson would present a new short film with the famous villain of Marvel, originally played by Tom Hiddleston. The grace for many was that the original cast of the cartoon would return for the same.

Now the spirits improve with the news that this long-awaited return will not only be for the short, but for the 32nd season and, hopefully, for the years to come. It is not yet known very well what happened to generate this change, but on Twitter the reveal of the cast for the chapter 9 of the following season was published.

THE ORIGINAL CAST OF THE SIMPSONS REMAINED TO STAY In Disney + Spain, episode 9 of season 32 is already available, although not everyone could return, if a great effort was made to recover the classic voices, which really makes me happy pic.twitter.com/eZOp6KOycX – My Hero Academia Dub Mex – #JusticiaParaLosHeroes (@MHADubMex) July 9, 2021

If it was a surprise it was definitely ruined by this leak, as the season is in. Disney + Spain, but it is not yet in Mexico, while in the United States it ended its broadcast on May 23. The news definitely presents its nuances among fans. The first reaction will surely come from those nostalgic who practically proclaimed that the change of voices meant the downfall of the series itself. Others who have followed the series may welcome the news, but without neglecting the fact that The Simpsons are no longer the same as twenty years ago.

In addition to returning as the voice of Homero Simpson, Humberto Vélez will be the dubbing director, thus guiding the rest of the cast made up of Patricia acevedo (Lisa), Claudia motta (Bart), Sergio Bonilla (Nelson), Alexander Villeli (Willy) and Victor Delgado (Lenny). There are rumors that the decision had to do with the current pandemic, as they had to pause the recordings for a while, as well as the possible intervention of Al Jean, showrunner of the series.

For years, Latin dubbing has made a real difference in quality. The problem is that little was respected in the middle. The truth is that not everyone can dedicate themselves to working their voice in this way and it was natural that those who opened the doors would serve as a guide for new generations. The fight has been constant and quite difficult, but decisions like this clearly indicate a good step. Now we will have to see how these actors adapt to a series in which they have not been present for more than a decade.

