Humbert wins his first grass court tournament in Halle

The French Ugo Humbert, number 31 in the world tennis rankings, won his first tournament on grass this Sunday in Halle (Germany). defeat in the final the Russian Andrey Rublev, number 7, by 6-3 and 7-6 (4).

It was the first grass final for both of them, but the 22-year-old Frenchman knew how to adapt better and ended up winning, in one hour and 27 minutes, the third title of his career after Antwerp and Auckland in 2020.

Rublev, the fourth seed, was aiming for the ninth title of his career but ended up losing his second final this year. Before he had yielded in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, on clay, against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, although he won the one in Rotterdam, on hard court, against the Hungarian Martin Fucsovics.