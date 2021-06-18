Humbert: victory against Korda and a ticket to the Halle semi-finals

Ugo Humbert it moves in the grass like few others. With his left-handed condition, added to a great service and some surgical passing, the Frenchman is showing his conditions in the Halle ATP 500, where they reached the semifinals after winning 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 6-4 at Sebastian korda in the quarterfinals. “It’s my favorite surface, Sebastian had a very good attitude and he’s a great player. It was a very tough match so it was a great victory for me,” he said. His next opponent will be Felix Auger Aliassime.