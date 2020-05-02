On Tuesday, April 28 in the afternoon, residents of sectors surrounding the Duchess will not easily forget it. The smoke that has arisen from the fire in the landfill has left their mark. Some woke up awake, others had to run to another place and there are those who should have been left alone to observe how the firelight illuminated their miseries.

Very poor people live there. Given what happened, he has to make the decision to stay to breathe the smoke or go out in search of enlarging his debts. Marianela Montero was left with the last motion. She and her family could not withstand the attacks of a smoke that threatens to compete with the Covid-19.

“We had to rent a house in Villa Hermosa, without power, making a sacrifice because if we stay there, you already know what can happen to us, especially now that we have this virus in the country.” He offers this information while showing helplessness because they have spent years asking for the landfill to be removed from that place.

Marianela and her family live in Los Casabes, a sector that is attached to the Duchess. To the health hazard posed by this garbage dump, located in Santo Domingo Norte, she attributes the illness of her daughter Carolina, a teenager who lost both her legs and eventually died from falling into the clutches of cancer. LISTÍN DIARIO told his story in 2016.

“I am also sick with the lungs, my child has lead in the blood and my husband came out with a stain on the lungs too. This is not easy. We have been suffering from this disaster for years, what happens with the alarm now is that the problem has covered the entire city, but if not, everything is normal. What’s more, people are used to and immune to this smoke ”, she says worriedly.

And he has plenty of reasons to worry, because according to what he says, because he is immune, there are many who walk through the smoke as if nothing, only with a mask on, but not because of this problem, but because of the Covid-19.

Origin of the problem

From the knowledge that he has for so many years living in Los Casabes, he assures that the worst of all this is that they are arson fires. “They are soulless people who band to burn wires to remove the plastic and collect copper to do business. And I’m not talking about a chin, they are sacks that get out of there, it’s more trucks. ” She makes the accusation responsibly, although she is scared that someone will retaliate against her for saying what she calls “a great truth.”

He justifies his presumption with the fact that the fire started around 6:00 in the afternoon when the sun had already gone down. The same has happened on other occasions. The truth is that, regardless of the cause, many people have had to leave their homes, exposing themselves to stealing what little they have, and taking on debts simply to preserve their health.

.