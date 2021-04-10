Humans were the super predators on Earth for 2 million years, study reveals

From prehistoric fossil remains, a study reveals that humans topped the food chain as super predators.

The top of the food chain it was long occupied, during prehistory, by primitive human beings. Contrary to popular belief, Homo sapiens did not base their feeding in collecting fruits and plants. On the contrary: they ate meat — and a lot. They may have been, according to a new study, super predators throughout 2 million years.

What did primitive super predators eat?

Rock art near Stadsaal Cave in Cederberg, South Africa. Photo: Getty Images

The diet of primitive humans she was anything but vegetarian. It could be that much of the evolutionary success of our species is tied to the way so hearty and greasy with which Homo sapiens fed, to Stand the cold Y cope with resource shortages.

According to a team of anthropologists from the University of Tel Aviv, in Israel, in collaboration with the University of Minho in Portugal, it could be that we have a wrong impression of how the routines around the food of the primitive humans.

According Miki Ben-Dor, specialist from Tel Aviv University, the contemporary hunter-gatherers they do not reflect the reality of prehistoric eating patterns:

“This comparison is useless, […] because 2 million years ago hunter-gatherer societies could hunt and consume elephants and other large animals, while hunter-gatherers today do not have access to such a reward, ”says the expert.

This new look at primitive human life forms is born from an anatomical comparison of ancient human beings with those we exist today. The tooth and bone enamel reveals the variety of nutrients that organisms received, leading researchers to believe that much of the diet of that remote past was based on animal protein.

We suggest: Argos, the dog who waited 20 years for his owner to die

Why did Homo sapiens prefer to hunt?

Prehistoric painting dating back more than 4000 years in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. Photo: Getty Images

During much of the ice age, thick glaciers covered Eurasia and the American continent. As an answer to protect yourself from the cold, Homo sapiens preferred to hunt than collect fruits and plants, according to the evidence in the fossil remains available.

With the change of climate, the ecosystems were modified as well. This could also explain the way in which we have accommodated on the evolutionary path of our species.

With this evidence, the scientists in charge of the study shed new light on the climate emergency looming with climate change. If prehistoric humans had to change their ways of eating as a result of the changes in the environment, it is very likely that a similar phenomenon scourge our species in the not-so-distant future if the current trend continues.

Keep reading:

Pollution is shrinking the human penis and reducing sperm rapidly

Why are more twins being born than ever around the world