Humans in North America twenty thousand years earlier than believed?

The most widely accepted theory of how and when first settlers of North America came to her is the one who claims they crossed the bering land bridge to America about 13,000 years ago.

Now, an unexpected discovery in recent research suggests that the first humans were able to reach North America more than 30,000 years ago, some 20,000 years earlier than previously thought.

The research has been carried out by Andrew Somerville, from the Iowa State University in the United States, Isabel Casar, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and Joaquín Arroyo-Cabrales, from the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico.

The study authors made the discovery while investigating the origins of agriculture in the Tehuacan valley, in Mexico. As part of that work, they wanted to set a date for the first human occupation of the Coxcatlán cave in the valley, for which they carried out radiocarbon dating on several rabbit and deer bones that were collected in the cave in the 1960s as part of the Tehuacán Archaeological-Botanical Project. Those bones are presumably from animals hunted, cooked, and consumed by ancient human settlers.

Radiocarbon dating of the bone samples indicated ages between 33,448 and 28,279 years. These results came as a surprise to the team.

One of the rabbit bones whose age has been established in the analyzes of the new study. (Photo: Andrew Somerville, Iowa State University)

In earlier studies of the cave’s contents, much smaller antiquities were obtained, consistent with the more widely accepted theory of the early settlers of North America. Those dating analyzes were based on charcoal samples and plant remains. Somerville argues that bones are a better material for dating.

In any case, there are still questions to be resolved. The main one is whether there really is a human link to the lower layer of the cave where the bones were found. To answer this question, Somerville and others plan to conduct new and more detailed analyzes of the bones looking for cut marks indicating that the animals were dismembered with a stone tool, or thermal fingerprints denoting that the bones, along with the meat around it, were boiled or roasted. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)