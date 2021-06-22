Humans drink more water than most mammals and our thirst determined our evolution

The first ‘Homos’ increased the surface area of ​​skin exposed to the wind and therefore multiplied its ability to combat internal heat

The sweat allowed us to control the internal temperature, but it came with an important disadvantage, the risk of dehydration

Humans ‘use’ less water than other primates, but we need to drink more pure water to hydrate ourselves

The humans we have to drink more water that the vast majority of other mammals of the planet. We need to hydrate very frequently to survive. Lack of hydration is mortal in just a few days, even hours. That is why the search for water is embedded in our DNA to the point that it reached condition our evolution as primates.

That is the conclusion reached by the biologist and researcher at Pennsylvania State University, Asher Y. Rosinger, in an article published in Scientific American. Rosinger explains that unlike the Australopithecus, the first Homos they had a much longer body and the layer of hair that covered him was much less than that of his first cousins. This increased the skin surface exposed to the wind, and therefore increased their ability to fight internal heat.

In addition to greater surface area and less hair, which evolution caused us to gradually lose to improve that natural thermostat, we developed a concentration of sweat glands much higher than that of other primates. The evolutionary strategy was so effective that Martin Hora, a researcher at the Charles University in Prague, argues that it became a hunting strategy. The Homo Erectus were able to chase their prey until they fell faded due to excess internal temperature. Could hold bottom hunts for up to 5 hours in a row, losing 10% of their body mass during the process.

We need more water than other primates

According to a recent study by Duke University researcher Herman Pontzer, humans use less water than chimpanzees, for example to survive. However, we depend more on pure water, compared to the water obtained from food, than the rest of primates.

Humans not only hydrate ourselves through the water we drink. Much of the liquid we need to survive is obtained from food. The percentage varies greatly depending on the type of life we ​​lead, but there is also an intrinsic need for water that differs from person to person.

The National Academy of Medicine of the United States recommends an average of 3.7 liters of daily water intake (including that obtained through what we eat) for men and 2.7 liters for women. The European Food Safety Authority lowers that amount to 2.5 and 2 liters respectively. But it is only an average. The need for water and especially the feeling of thirst varies greatly from one person to another.

In fact, the author of the article assures that there are experimental studies in rats and sheep that suggest that that sensation of thirst remains impregnated for life from the fetal stage and lactation. According to these studies, still in the preliminary phase and therefore inconclusive, the child of a pregnant woman who suffers from water scarcity would be less thirsty in the future.

Clean water sources

Stock up on water Enough has been vitally important to our survival since the first humans appeared. Rosinger dares to say that it is, in fact, a much of what makes us human.

The researcher reaches these conclusions after closely studying the hydration strategies of the T’simanes, a tribe that inhabits the bolivian jungle. Unlike the average American, T’simans get half the water they need from their food, mostly from fruit.

For Rosinger, the variation reflects our need to find an uncontaminated water source. Given the difficulty of find clean springs in the jungle, natives are more dependent on their food intake than a human in a western culture.

We are not only capable of learning hydration techniques, memorizing sources or springs on which our survival will depend, etc. Humans have learned to adapt our dietary guidelines depending on the context, but always with the same objective on the horizon, ensuring our water intake wherever we are.