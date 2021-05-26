Humans could live up to 150 years, according to new study

Researchers believe they have identified a surprising upper limit for human mortality: 150 years, in a new study published in the journal Nature Communications.

The figure would far exceed the record set by Jeanne Calment, who reached 122 years of age when she died in 1997. Using an iPhone app and a wealth of medical data from volunteers in the UK and US, scientists believe they have confirmed the maximum age a human could live, the researchers wrote.

The artificial intelligence analyzed information related to health and fitness, and the researchers determined that human life expectancy is most significantly based on two data points: biological age, associated with stress, lifestyle, and chronic diseases; and resilience, how quickly the person returns to normal after responding to a stressor.

Using these findings and related trends, the researchers calculated that, Around the age of 120 to 150, the human body shows “a complete loss” of resilience, resulting in an inability to recover, according to a press release.

“As we age, it takes longer and longer to recover after a disturbance and, on average, we spend less and less time near the optimal physiological state,” said study author Timothy V. Pyrkov, quoted by New York. Post.

Professor Andrei Gudkov, who works at the “Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center” in Buffalo (NY), entity that collaborated in the study, also commented that the finding is “a conceptual advance, because it determines and separates the roles of the fundamental factors in human longevity… It explains why even the most effective prevention and treatment of age-related diseases could only improve the average life expectancy, but not the maximum, unless true anti-aging therapies have been developed ”.

“Much of our current understanding of the relationship between aging and changes in physiological variables throughout the lifespan of an organism (…) led to the development of ‘biological clocks’ or estimates of ‘biological age’ each time more reliable that reflect related variations in blood markers, DNA methylation states, or locomotor activity patterns. All-cause mortality in humans and the incidence of age-related chronic diseases are increasing exponentially and doubling every 8 years. However, typically, physiological indices and derived quantities, such as predictions of biological age, change from the levels observed in the young organism at a much lower rate than could be expected from accelerated mortality, ”he explains. the study.

Last month he died Hester Ford, the oldest person on record in US history to date. He was almost 116 years old and left a legacy of more than 120 great-great-grandchildren.

According to Wikipedia, currently The oldest person in the world is the Japanese Kane Tanaka (118 years, 144 days); And in the US the record is now held by Thelma Sutcliffe, who adds up to 114 years and 237 days in Nebraska Interestingly, On all longevity charts, there are far more women alive than men over the age of 110.

