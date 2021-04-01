Humans and other animals act in a similar way when faced with infectious diseases

Considered politically controversial by some and rejected by others, the social measures adopted to control the progress of cases of covid-19 in the world they are not very different from the behavior of animals in the face of similar threats. A new review, published in the journal Science, shows that, in the face of transmission of pathogens, people and animals we limit social interactions one way or another.

These strategies are the only thing animals have to protect themselves from infection.

Sebastian stockmaier

“We are not the only ones constantly encountering pathogens and dealing with them. Other animals have developed behaviors to avoid infection. Although some ants can be exposed to pathogens as a form of vaccination, these strategies are the only thing that animals have to protect themselves from infection ”, he confesses to SINC Sebastian stockmaier, a researcher in the Department of Integrated Biology at the University of Texas at Austin and lead author of the work.

The team of researchers has identified up to six physiological and behavioral responses shared by animals and humans. Besides of proactive social distancing, animals, such as ants and the bees they also practice the exclusioneven aggressively from sick individuals in the group to prevent them from infecting others.

Other behaviors observed in animals are avoidance -When some, like the fishes, birds, bats, monkeys, lobsters and mice, can detect and avoid contact with patients so as not to infect themselves – and the passive self-isolation -when bats, mice, ants and monkeys patients maintain a lethargic state and reduce their activity, saving energy as a mechanism against the pathogen.

“As a result, they can reduce contact with others, as humans do by staying home because they feel sick,” Stockmaier explains. These behaviors are joined by active self-isolation, when some animals can actively and intentionally move away from the group to protect others. This is not very common among animals, but it occurs especially among black garden ants.

Altruism, care and help in the animal kingdom

Active self-isolation is difficult for evolutionary biologists to explain because the individual leaves the group, dies, and does not reproduce.

“This active self-isolation is very altruistic because the sick individual leaves the group and, therefore, renounces all the benefits obtained from living in a group ”, emphasizes the researcher. This behavior is difficult for evolutionary biologists to explain because the individual leaves the group, dies, and does not reproduce.

So how does the species or the population itself evolve? “The answer is that, in the ants at least, they are all closely related to each other and work for a common goal, which is to protect the breeding queen,” continues the expert.

In general, animals also they take care and help to their congeners, as in the case of ants. “Here, for example, an individual will be exposed to deadly fungal spores and others will come and remove them to avoid a deadly infection”, details the American scientist.

Lessons from the Wild

According to the authors, these disease-induced behavioral changes in animals provide valuable opportunities to study the underlying epidemiological mechanisms and their consequences, for example, how these actions limit the spread of pathogens or how long these behaviors must be maintained to avoid their extension.

Social distancing strategies in animals can allow experiments or even observations over multiple generations

Sebastian stockmaier

In addition, the scientists point out that the effectiveness, variability and required duration of the measures of social distancing. “We are not alone in this and social distancing strategies in animals can allow experiments or even observations over multiple generations. This is difficult to do in humans even though we are not the only ones to use these strategies ”, he highlights Stockmaier.

Given this, the researchers conclude that “the selection for or against social distancing behaviors has the potential to create a conflict of interest and could encourage selfish behaviors that are not the best for everyone.”

