Humanoid robots, ethical and telemedical ‘hackers’ at GITEX 2020

From bioengineering and gene editing to cybersecurity, 5G and much more, the future is the protagonist of the 40th edition of GITEX, in Dubai. It is the only major technology event this year, with more than 1,200 exhibitors from 60 countries.

We see extremely realistic humanoids. They are called Mesmerizing Robots, designed by Engineered Arts. They sense body language and mood and have amazing powers of interaction.

“I’m a robot,” says Jen.

And what is your purpose? Why do you exist? Asks Euronews journalist James O’Hagan.

“It’s a very deep and philosophical question, James. Why do you exist?” Jen responds.

Also present are some world famous cybersecurity experts. Like hacker Pablos Holman, who has helped build spaceships, invented a machine to suppress hurricanes and developed cryptocurrencies since the 1990s.

“The economic value is in the corporations and the computers they run. That is the battlefield of the future. We live in a world with a large-scale economic warfare in cybersecurity and cyberwarfare. No? And I’m not trying to scare you. I’m just saying that’s the reality. You lose the game if you don’t play, “says Pablos Holman, hacker, inventor, entrepreneur.

“There is an increase in people staying at home and not knowing how to generate income, illegally or not. Scammers have improved their game and gotten more creative. Social engineering, wire fraud, targeting users to To deceive them, it has increased a lot. Cyber ​​data hijacking is increasing and it is more difficult to defend a company when, now, it is widespread and everyone is working virtually. And there is much less interaction and much less communication and centralized management of anything. we call it the border. The border of a company is almost gone, “says Bryan Seely, ethical hacker, author and speaker.

The pandemic has led to an unprecedented dependence on new technologies. And innovations in healthcare have garnered a lot of attention at this year’s GITEX.

“There has been an increase in telemedicine services, because before people moved to hospitals and then made appointments with doctors and saw them. But now people do not move, with the confinements, and they had to adopt the technology. This has changed and people are adapting, “says Shamim Nabuuma Kalilsa, CEO of Chil Ai Lab Group.

“This is a connected home health tool, a data orchestration platform that pulls data from different sensors at home and integrates with some of our most innovative solutions, such as telemedicine. __This is a glucometer. Capture your blood glucose levels. blood sugar and then transmits them in real time to the screen. This is a pulse oximeter, oxygen, blood saturation … something very important in this era of COVID-19. Finally, this is integrated with a recording system electronic doctor of a hospital. So if the doctor sees, for example, that there is an irregular heart rhythm in a patient, he could call the patient for a visit or maybe send an ambulance, “explains Prateek Sardana, clinical strategy, Etisalat.

Some of these innovations can save lives, others should not fall into the wrong hands.

“What worries me are human decisions. It is up to us to decide what matters to us, what world we want to build and use these technologies to help us create that future. So, we have to be very clear about our values. What do we care about? ? What world are we trying to create and what technologies could help us achieve it? “Says Pablos Holman, hacker, inventor, entrepreneur.