We said that the strongest moments in history are those in which there is no way to deny that the destiny of people is not individual but common. It happens very occasionally: that’s why we often call them “historical events.”

The rest of the time most people insist on believing that what happens to them depends on them: that they are stronger than their circumstances. And it depends, of course, but it depends so much on the world they live in, their country, their class, their family.

This pandemic made it clear to us, with almost excessive clarity: what happens to each of us depends on what happens to everyone else. Or, to put it another way: the contagion can come from anything, from anyone, from your spouse or a railing or a pizza delivery boy. If that delivery man is infected, you can also be; To save yourself you need to save him. It is a very visible sign that our destinies are linked, they are common.

Only common now includes more and more people. This crisis puts into practice something else that we knew, if at all in theory: that globalization sometimes makes humanity not just an idea but a reality.

Humanity is an idea of ​​when humanity did not exist: of when there were small communities where the destiny of one implied in some way that of others. Or, let’s say: where it was easy to see that the destiny of each one implied in some way that of the others — and then people took care of themselves. I want to believe that the culminating moment of that idea was that Athens, when the citizens discovered that they depended on each other in combat because they had invented the hoplite formation, where each man was worth the same as the one next door because it was enough for one to fail to that the formation would break and kill them. So they produced what they called democracy, where each man’s vote was worth the same as the one next door – as long as that man was a citizen and managed to live off the work of slaves and immigrants. Democracy turned that idea of ​​humanity into a political form. Humanity, in short, was that: that all men matter — and, in some way, they are equivalent. But that is easy to see when those who matter are Abel the fisherman of that house, Mabel the daughter of the blacksmith, Jezebel the busty brunette: the neighbors.

Christianity wanted – really wanted? – to transplant this notion of neighborhood on a general scale with that universalist idea of ​​the ecclesia and that one must treat one’s neighbor — every neighbor — as oneself: an attractive discourse that they never practiced. And later, in the eighteenth century, the idea of ​​humanity was used to fight against that same religion, and it was consolidated in the nineteenth when Marx read Terence and repeated that nothing human was alien to him. But, as soon as they could, the Marxists began to speak of socialism in one country and that the others rot, and of Siberia and gulags.

All in the name of humanity: the idea that we are all part of the same thing and that the good of one needs the good of all and that is why we all have to take care of each other. There is no more resistant idea: the behaviors always contradicted it, but those behaviors are understood as mistakes, deviations. The best ideas, the most powerful, are the ones that are never verified — and their constant unreality preserves and enhances them.

Humanity is one of them. It is easy, in general, to see its unreality: just go to any town in India, to the suburbs of my hometown, to a CIE here very close. Only now, in these days, his reality attacked: against viruses, which are so gross that they do not discriminate, humanity exists — and it is, for many, a nuisance. Times will come to forget it, it costs us nothing.

