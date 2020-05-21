The Government of Mexico carries out a humanitarian bridge so that 73 people disembarked and could return to their places of residence. Solidarity

International solidarity

Regeneration, May 21, 2020. SCT reported on the actions for the return to their countries of those stranded at sea.

In support of 73 people, that they were around 80 days at sea, the Government of Mexico, in coordination with Jalisco and Puerto Vallarta, andestablished an International Humanitarian Bridge so that they will disembark and return to their countries of residence.

The beneficiaries with the operation were crew members who had been transferred from other cruises to Koningsdam, just a few days ago.

The protocol allowed people to board a charter flight to Mexico City, for later take a commercial plane and move to Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The Humanitarian Bridges were realizedstill in solidarity with Mexicans and people from other countries, who need support to move to their places of residence.

The indication of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is that the disembarkation of cruise ships is carried out without putting at risk the travelers, the population or the personnel who carry out the protocols.

The operation was carried out with the necessary protection from the different federal, state, and municipal authorities, it was reported by SCT.

These intervened to streamline landing procedures and logistics, health status verification with international health protocols.

As well as the respective immigration, customs and security reviews.

Exempt from pass

To give priority at the exit and to avoid crowds inside the airport, the pass through counters and last waiting rooms was exempted.

That is, so that passengers They will enter the platform area to board their flight.

The units used for ground transportation, as well as the naval facilities and the airport area where the plane was boarded, were disinfected by the international health authorities.

Carried out, before and at the end of the mentioned operations.