. – A South Dakota company hopes to begin human trials next month for treatment of covid-19 with antibodies derived from cow plasma.

But it is not just any cow. Scientists genetically engineered animals to give them an immune system that is partly human. In this way, the animals produce human antibodies against covid-19 that fight the disease and then become a drug to attack the virus.

“These animals are producing neutralizing antibodies that kill [el nuevo coronavirus] in the laboratory, ”said Eddie Sullivan, director of SAB Biotherapeutics in a statement to CNN. “We look forward to reaching the clinic as we move through the regulatory process in hopes of bringing this potential covid-19 treatment to patients who need a solution.”

The company did not say how many people would be studied in clinical trials or how long it would take.

To make its drug, SAB took cells from a cow’s skin and removed the genes responsible for creating cow antibodies, and inserted an artificial human chromosome that produces human antibodies instead.

They put the DNA from those cells into a cow’s egg and made it into an embryo. They then implanted that embryo into a cow to start a pregnancy, and in the past two decades, they have produced several hundred genetically identical cows, all with partly human immune systems.

Scientists then injected some of the cows with a non-infectious part of the virus that causes covid-19. Cows are now producing human antibodies against the coronavirus. Those antibodies naturally fight the virus.

SAB has manufactured hundreds of doses of the drug, called SAB-185, to use in its clinical trials. The company has not yet announced whether it will study the drug as prevention or treatment for covid-19, or both.

The principle behind the drug is quite old. For more than a century, doctors have given infectious disease patients the blood products of patients who have already recovered and produced antibodies against diseases. The treatment, called convalescent plasma, is still used today to treat covid.

Cows have several advantages over human plasma donors. One, says SAB, is that cows naturally have a more robust immune response than humans, and repeated injections with the coronavirus make that response even stronger. Two, that the cows are large and have more plasma to give. Three, they can administer plasma three times a month, instead of once a month, like humans.

According to SAB, their drug made from cow plasma has neutralizing antibody levels four times higher than the most potent antibodies in the human samples they studied. This research, conducted at the University of Pittsburgh, was shared in a press release by the company, and has not been published or peer reviewed.

Last week, another company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, announced that it had started human trials with a drug derived from mice.

“We literally humanize mice genetically,” said Dr. George Yancopoulos, president of Regeneron. “We put the genes of the human immune system into mice so that these mice have almost exactly a human immune system.”

Regeneron is studying whether the drug will prevent or treat the coronavirus.

“We hope that by the end of the summer, we can provide hundreds of thousands of doses to patients who need it for both prevention and treatment,” Yancopoulos told CNN in May.

Genetically modified mice are obviously not big. Scientists extract the most powerful human antibodies from the mice and then clone them, theoretically in unlimited quantities.

The company is also working with antibodies from human covid-19 survivors.

“We extract fully human antibodies from these mág magic mice’, as well as from human survivors, to maximize our pool and ensure we select the best therapeutic antibodies for our anti-covid-19 drug, “said company spokeswoman Alexandra Bowie.

