The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a report on Tuesday condemning the dismissal of at least 10 health professionals by the Ortega regime, in retaliation for expressing their concern and concern for the management of the health crisis. generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Ortega regime should immediately allow health professionals to return to their posts, compensate them for the wages they did not receive, and take effective measures to respond to the pandemic,” the Human Rights Watch report cites.

Read Also: Regimen fires pioneer in liver cancer treatment and the doctor finds out through Facebook

On May 18, 2020, more than 700 public and private sector health professionals signed a letter in which they exhorted the Ortega regime to recognize the spread community of the virus in Nicaragua and to adopt the preventive measures recommended by the World Health Organization. Many of the signatories have suffered harassment, intimidation and threats from operators of the dictatorship since the document was released.

“Ortega seeks to intimidate and punish health professionals for trying to protect the health of Nicaraguans and for exercising their fundamental right to freedom of expression. The government went from denying the pandemic to deliberately trying to hide the consequences of its shameful lack of response to the virus. Arbitrarily firing health professionals in a pandemic context only increases the chance of a disaster occurring, “said José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at Human Rights Watch, cited by the same report.

It may interest you: Intellectuals and writers demand that the Ortega regime cease persecution and reinstate dismissed doctors

In June, Human Rights Watch interviewed five of the fired doctors and one who had resigned by telephone, including an internist, general surgeon, otolaryngologist, anesthesiologist, and infectious medicine doctor. They were all working in the public health system and had signed the May 18 letter urging the government to act quickly to stop the spread of the virus.

They denounce the informative control of the Minsa with the pandemic

Four doctors told Human Rights Watch that the Ministry of Health maintains tight control over the information related to Covid-19, especially that related to diagnostic tests and their results, according to the report.

«All the Covid-19 samples taken in public and private hospitals are sent to the National Center for Diagnosis and Reference, the only Nicaraguan institution that performs these tests. As noted in the letter from health professionals on May 18, the lack of public information, including on the number of tests carried out and cases of Covid-19, implies that ‘the real dimension of the pandemic is unknown’, quote the report.

Also Read: 61 health workers dead and 536 with symptoms of Covid-19, reports Citizen Observatory

On June 6 and 9, the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health dismissed several workers from the public health system who had signed the letter, without observing the legal procedures to dismiss public sector workers.

Human Rights Watch reviewed the dismissal letters sent to the five doctors interviewed. The letters, issued on June 9, have the same wording, do not indicate the causes of the dismissal or express any other justification. All the doctors indicated that they had worked for the public health system for more than five years and none had been penalized for their performance.