Jesús Memije Martínez, delegate of the Commission for the Defense of Human Rights, and his son, Uriel Memije Ávila, were killed in the Guerrero Big Coast, as reported by the State Attorney General’s Office.

According to the first reports, an armed command carried out the shooting attack against Memije Martínez, when he was on his way to his home, located in the Yetla community.

The murder occurred during an ambush, on the night of Friday the 24th, while the victims were traveling in a van around the municipality of Coyuca de Benítez, in the region of the Costa Grande of the entity.

Experts from the General Directorate of Expert Services, who were in charge of the corresponding proceedings, to gather sufficient information on the fact.

Ministerials deployed a search operation in the area, with the intention of finding those likely responsible for the murder.

The Guerrero State Human Rights Commission (CDHEG) He also condemned the “cowardly murder” and demanded the clarification of the facts against the delegate, whom he described as an “exemplary man”, with more than 25 years defending human rights.

“The CDHEG it requires state and federal authorities to carry out an exhaustive investigation that, of course, privileges their work as a human rights defender and brings to justice the perpetrators of this unspeakable crime, “the agency said in a statement.

They highlighted the work they do day by day and demanded justice for both Jesús Memije Martínez, as for his son.

“Every day we go out into the streets with no other weapons than the law, with the sole objective of restoring to society the peace, justice and dignity that have been taken from it. As an institution it hurts and outrages us; we will not turn off our voice until there is justice for him, for his son and for all those who have been victims in the same circumstances. We will not accept impunity to prevail. “

According to investigations, Memije Martinez He worked a year ago in the Coddehum delegation in Acapulco and last February he was appointed regional delegate in Costa Grande, based in the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana.

Guerrero managed to lower the figure of homicides nationwide, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, the entity is located in position number 10 nationwide in that crime, for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Last March 24, Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores He stressed that the entity achieved such a position by registering between January and February 2020, 198 homicides.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Public Security, David Portillo Menchaca, said that according to the data updated by the Executive Secretariat of the National System of Public Security, the entity ranks 10th for that crime.

The data contrasts with the numbers that were in 2011 and 2016, when the state was in the first places. He pointed out that between January and February, 198 homicides were registered in Guerrero, against what happened in Guanajuato, which amounted to 565 and 382 in the State of Mexico.

Regarding the issue of the 50 most violent municipalities, where five years ago Guerrero placed several of its municipalities in the first places, he stressed that today, in the period January-February 2020, two of our most important cities, such as Acapulco and Chilpancingo, appear among the places that have most managed to decrease their net crime incidence, -59.1% and -38.7%.