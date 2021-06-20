Human Rights Defenders Doubt Whether Biden Administration Will Achieve Annual Refugee Admission Goal

The Joe Biden administration has increased the number of refugees the United States will resettle each year from record lows in the Trump administration, but human rights advocates say that unless officials “act quickly,” it will not reach the ceiling. 62,500 refugees in October.

“Despite the Biden administration raising the admission limit and eliminating restrictive eligibility categories, as of this week, the United States has only resettled 3,600 refugees this fiscal year,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, President and Chief Executive Officer. Executive of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

Vignarajah told VOA that the administration is “undoubtedly making progress,” but there is still a long way to go to rebuild America’s refugee program.

Human rights groups say that over the past 30 years, the United States has resettled an average of 95,000 refugees each year. A public opinion poll on the YouGov site published this week suggested that 56% of Americans believe that should be the minimum number, but experts say it could take years to reach that number of annual arrivals again.

“Under the previous administration, we witnessed year after year record maximum admission limits being lowered. As a direct result, more than 100 local resettlement sites were forced to suspend services or close them completely. A system that took 40 years to build was devastated in just four years, ”said Vignarajah.

In fact, a new report recently released by the human rights organization Amnesty International USA (AIUSA) made several recommendations to the Biden administration, including expanding a community sponsorship system along with a private sponsorship program to support better resettlement of refugees in the country.

“The Biden administration should seize this moment to reaffirm the leadership of the United States in fulfilling its promise to rebuild the refugee program,” says the AIUSA report.

A Biden official said in a statement that the United States is working together with federal, state and local partners to carry out the president’s executive orders and restore the nation’s refugee admission and resettlement program.

Acting Director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Tracy Renaud said the agency, in charge of processing and adjudicating immigration cases, “takes pride in the role we play in ensuring that those eligible to refuge continue to find a safe haven in the United States. “

Earlier in his term, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that keeps the admission of refugees to a limit of 15,000 for fiscal year 2021, a number set by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Following criticism from Democratic allies and human rights advocates, Biden raised the limit to 62,500 for this fiscal year.

According to sources familiar with the data, there are currently some 2,800 people deemed “ready to go” to the United States and more than 78,000 at various stages of the US resettlement process abroad.

The US State Department declined to comment on the refugee resettlement figures.

In 2019, House Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, and Senator Edward Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, introduced the Guaranteed Refugee Admission Ceiling Improvement Act or the GRACE Act, which would set the limit refugees by at least 95,000.

Gillian Triggs, assistant high commissioner for protection at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said during an interview with the VOA, that leadership and “political will” around the world are needed to ensure that protection is provided to those fleeing dangerous situations.

“Unfortunately, the plight of refugees and displaced people has been mixed, combined with general migration, which of course is also very, very large, but refugees form a very special group. They are fleeing violence and persecution, discrimination and criminal gangs, and as a matter of law and policy, they need support, but political leadership is needed, ”Triggs said.

And the latest UNHCR figures show that there are more than 82 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, while 68% of all refugees displaced abroad come from five countries: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar). and South Sudan.

With information from VOA