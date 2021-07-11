Human reproduction in the era of covid

The social and personal consequences of the ongoing pandemic are incalculable. In the consultation, as medical professionals, we have been able to appreciate multiple changes in people’s daily lives and there are all kinds of reactions leading to frequently unexpected results.

There are couples, for example, who discover coexistence as a true gift and there are those for whom it has become hell.

From an academic point of view, there are reports in countries with a high level of development, with high civility, that report an increase in the number of pregnancies, perhaps derived from prolonged coexistence.

In Mexico we still do not have enough figures to know if something similar is happening, I suspect that in some social segments, with resources and education, we will surely see something similar, but what is happening in the less favored population may be approaching hell.

*

Just imagine the reality of many families that survive on mediocre wages in low-quality housing in frankly small spaces. Only the lack of physical space in which more than two people are forced to live together implies an endless source of tension in the members of the family nucleus.

I have patients who, under these conditions, chose to move to a small town, where a relative lives, regardless of the disadvantages, with the sole purpose of not staying in an apartment of 50 square meters, but, unfortunately, not all have that possibility or wisdom.

What we have been able to appreciate is the very notable increase in phenomena of family violence derived from such an unfavorable situation. Of course, the scenario has unquantifiable health consequences.

To what extent has confinement caused people to increase body weight, what are the consequences for the enormous number of people living with diabetes today in Mexico, how many people have presented thrombosis phenomena due to physical inactivity … These are very difficult questions answer.

In human reproduction, the results are very likely to be very discordant according to the social segment that we study. Family violence necessarily leads in many cases to the dissolution of couples and marriages, which may cause a decrease in births, at least in the urban population.

What happens in rural Mexico will be even more difficult to describe, even because we lack sufficient information to propose working hypotheses.

The confinement in the field surely has other meanings and I suppose it was not carried out in a way even similar to the urban areas, because it would also not make sense.

Today we know with much more certainty that contagion occurs in closed places, with poor ventilation. The spaces in which people live together in rural areas are, by definition, much larger, in many places there are not even coexistence buildings except for churches, which, by the way, have less daily activity.

It should be assumed that in that Mexico it is probable that the birth figures will not be altered. We’ll see, over time, when we have access to hard data.