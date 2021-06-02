Human remains found near Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home

Near the $ 14.7 million dollar mansion where they live Meghan Markle and the prince harry Remains of a possible “young adult” belonging to a centuries-old community were found.

The bones were unearthed on May 24, on a road in Montecito, meters from the luxury complex of the royal couple, reported the Daily Mail.

According to a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, these could be of Native American origin from the Chumash people, which has roots in the area and dates back almost 11 thousand years, however, such information cannot be confirmed yet.

“Until we have an official opinion from the forensic anthropologist, we will not be saying one way or another,” the source told the British newspaper.

In addition, he clarified that he had the support of a forensic anthropologist to investigate the true origins of the bones, which were discovered during the construction of gardens.

According to the spokesman, the police are in contact with the local Native American commission to decide what to do with the remains.

The authorities confirmed that the remains found have no connection to the property of the descendant of the royal family, since it is another property.

The couple acquired the property in June last year from Russian businessman Sergey Grishin, who, in turn, acquired it for $ 25 million in 2009.

International media speculate that the maintenance of the mansion has a cost of $ 4.4 million annually, approximately.

Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres are neighbors of the couple.

BY: Froylan Escobar Lara