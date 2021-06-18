Human leg bone found in closet of newly purchased house in Queens, New York

A human leg bone was found inside the closet wall of a newly purchased home in an upscale Queens neighborhood. (NYC).

The shocking discovery was made shortly before midnight Wednesday by the new owner at a residence on Edgerton Boulevard near Henley Road in the neighborhood. Jamaica Estates, according to police sources.

The owner called 911 to report the gruesome find and told the operator that had moved into the house less than two months ago, sources said.

Police responded and the bone piece was turned over to the city medical examiner’s office. Yesterday the bone was determined to be a human fibula, one of the longest in the anatomy, according to the police.

Police did not immediately release further information. When contacted last night, the home’s owner declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation, the New York Post noted.