The appearance of the coronavirus that has already left more than 100,000 dead on the planet comes from the animal world and was favored by human activity that, if nothing changes, could cause other similar viruses to emerge, experts warn.

Zoonoses, the name given to diseases or infections that are transmitted from animals to humans, such as tuberculosis, rabies, or malaria, are not new.

According to the United Nations Environment Program (PNUE) 60% of human infectious diseases are of animal origin, a percentage that reaches 75% in the case of the so-called “emerging” diseases such as Ebola, HIV, avian flu, SARS or zika.

“The emergence of zoonotic diseases is frequently associated with environmental changes,” as a consequence of “human activities, from land use modification to climate change,” UNEP said in a 2016 report.

According to Gwenaël Vourc’h, deputy director of the veterinary epidemiology unit at INRAE, a French public research institute, “the destruction of more and more ecosystems multiplies contacts” between species.

Deforestation, agriculture or urbanization that modify the balance between species serve as a “bridge” with humans, according to scientists.

“The process that takes a microbe, like a virus, from a population of vertebrates – such as bats – to humans is complex, but it is man-made,” says Anne Larigauderie, the executive secretary of IPBES, the UN panel of experts on biodiversity.

Aside from the current pandemic, IPBES estimates that zoonoses leave about 700,000 dead each year.

Rodents, primates and bats are the main hosts for the majority of viruses transmitted to humans (75.8%) according to a study by US researchers conducted before the appearance of COVID-19 and published on Wednesday.

Domestic animals are also carriers of 50% of the zoonoses identified so far.

The study indicates that the wild species that share the most viruses with humans are precisely “those whose population is falling due to exploitation and habitat loss”

“We are modifying the territories … which increases the frequency and intensity of contacts between humans and wildlife and creates the ideal conditions for viral transfers,” says Christine Johnson of the University’s veterinary school. from California, who heads the study.

According to Anne Larigauderie, this trend will continue and the frequency of pandemics will increase due to changes in land use, “combined with the increase in trade and travel.”

So a systemic response is needed, according to Gwenaël Vourc’h.

“Beyond the essential response to each epidemic, we must reflect on our model,” according to the expert, and specifically “reflect on our relationship with natural ecosystems and the services they provide us.”

In the same sense, Anne Larigauderie calls for “a transformative change to find a solution to this global tragedy” so that economic sectors such as finance, fishing, transport or energy take the environment into account.

“There are already effective strategies to control most zoonoses,” said the 2016 UNEP report, but the main problem is the lack of investment. “The integrity of ecosystems is the foundation of human health and development,” according to the UN body.

For Jane Goodall, the 86-year-old British primatologist who has dedicated her life to defending animals, this pandemic is the result of “contempt” for animals.

“It is our disregard for nature and our lack of respect for animals, with whom we would have to share the planet, that have caused this long-anticipated pandemic,” Goodall said in a conference call.