Human heads thrown at two voting tables in Tijuana, Mexico

Voting in Mexico. (Photo: .)

Several people threw human heads in two different events in front of two voting tables in the border city of Tijuana during the celebration this Sunday of the midterm elections, considered the largest in the history of Mexico.

In Tijuana, in the northwestern state of Baja California, a man approached an electoral college and threw a human head and then fled.

This incident occurred around 09:00 local time (16:00 GMT) and about 40 minutes later, on another street in this border city, another person threw human remains into two bags about 100 meters away from another polling station.

After noon, another similar event occurred in the Mariano Matamoros colony (neighborhood), when another human head was thrown.

In Mexicali, another of the most important cities in the region, there were also several incidents.

Shots in the offices

The first report of the day in Mexicali was given at dawn when armed men shot at the offices of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to local authorities, 32 cartridges were found at the site, as well as material damage to the walls and windows of the at least two-story building.

No people were arrested or injured.

Hours later, another armed commando stole ballots from a couple of polling stations in Mexicali.

The State Electoral Institute of Baja California (IEEBC) has so far not ruled on these events.

This Sunday more than 93 million Mexicans are called to the polls to renew more than 20,000 positions. Among these, the 500 legislators of the Chamber of Deputies, 15 of 32 governors, 30 local congresses and 1,923 city councils …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.