In Human: Fall Flat We accompany the awkward Bob in an adventure in which there is no stability of any kind. However, if you believed that this character was already clumsy, now you will have to see if he really gets up from the ground in the new free DLC that has been announced, which will also be available for Nintendo Switch. Do you want to explore this new very hot level in which the temperatures of our characters will not be exactly low? We tell you each and every one of the details of this new snowy area that Bob can explore whenever, wherever and whenever he wants thanks to the unique features of Nintendo Switch!

Human: Fall Flat adds a new level for free in late April

There be gold in them there #HumanFallFlat hills! Brand new level Thermal (the first of our Workshop Competition winners) is now available for FREE on #Steam and will be coming to consoles soon. pic.twitter.com/IXsynQVI8s – humanfallflat (@HumanFallFlat) March 31, 2020

Since it was released, Human: Fall Flat It has continued to deliver new levels where Bob can fall in a thousand and one entirely different ways. So while the “Thermal” level It was already available on the Steam version of this title since the end of March 2020, now it has already confirmed its release date on consoles, and will be available from April 30, 2020, for free for all those who get a copy (obviously digital) of the game.

Furthermore, the main peculiarity of this new content is that it’s about the one who won the 2019 level creator competition, so it is a level made by fans and that now reaches fans of each and every platform on which Human: Fall Flat is available. Do you dare to continue controlling the clumsy Bob through this intricately fun new level or are you one of those who clumsiness does not go and quickly release the command of the consoles or quickly raise their hands from the keyboard?

