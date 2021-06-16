Human excrement to move an electric car? In Australia it already works

06/16/2021 at 4:04 PM CEST

It may seem like a joke, but it is not at all. In Australia, a car that moves thanks to human excrement already circulates on the roads. The sewage that comes out of the toilet is used to generate electricity, something already known. And that energy is used to move electric vehicles.

The Australian company Urban Utilities has had an electric car since May 25, 2021, whose electricity is generated by human excrement.

This model consists specifically of a Hyundai Kona EV, which is ‘decorated’ with a large promotional sticker on both sides that represents a giant poop, so it is quite easy to identify. There is no doubt that this is a good advertising claim to publicize the wide variety of sources capable of supplying electricity to a car.

According to Urban Utilities spokesperson Anna Hartley, a person’s daily bowel movements can generate enough electricity to power this. Hyundai kona along about 450m.

However, the number of inhabitants of any average city allows this distance to be multiplied considerably until it is feasible to carry out a full charge to circulate several hundred kilometers.

The only thing that really changes is the origin of the electricity, which usually comes from large power plants (which use a conglomerate of energy sources).

Hartley explained that the energy used to charge the SUV is generated when the biogas obtained from wastewater treatment is fed into a cogeneration unit. This unit, located at the Oxley wastewater treatment station in Brisbane, has a turbine connected to a huge generator.

Specifically, the process is as follows, as described on the company’s website: “The wastewater reaches the treatment plant through the sewer pipe network. First, the solids are filtered, then the wastewater goes into bioreactors, which are like large ponds where bacteria work to break down about 60 percent of the nutrients. The next step is the digesters, where more nutrients are broken down. This is where biogas is produced, which is mainly made up of methane gas. That methane then goes to cogeneration units to drive an engine that generates power & rdquor ;.

“Although they surely do not realize, more than 330,000 people in South and West Brisbane are helping create fuel for our cars, which are loaded with poop & rdquor ;, said the company spokeswoman.

Hartley added that converting excrement into energy was also saving Urban Utilities around A $ 1.7 million a year (US $ 1.3 million) in operating costs.

“Last year we produced enough electricity to supply the equivalent of almost 4,000 homes. The initiative not only helps keep our cars on the road, it also helps us operate our two wastewater treatment plants, located at Oxley and Luggage Point, ”he added.

“Those who wanted to see our fleet of poop cars up close and personal were able to see them at the Green Heart Fair sustainability festival in Chermside on May 30th.

This is the so-called ‘number 2’ car, since Australia’s first poop-powered car was also launched by Urban Utilities in 2017.

Although this initiative, and its peculiar presentation (openly using the ‘poop car’ concept) is striking, the truth is that more and more initiatives are emerging that allow us to use existing resources to charge our electric cars.

Some examples are tidal energy, the enormous energy regenerated by trains when braking or windmills on highways and also biogas plants.

Company website: https://urbanutilities.com.au/community/the-poo-car

