Human error ruined 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines and will halt next shipments



Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP / Getty Images

Human error ruined near 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine and will generate delays in the delivery of the biological.

According to a report in The New York Times, workers at a plant in Baltimore accidentally mixed the ingredients of several vaccines, so millions of doses were lost and authorization from the authorities for production will be delayed.

Federal officials concluded that it was human error at the factory run by Emergent BioSolutions, company that partnered to manufacture Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shipments Nationwide Will Stop while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA for its acronym in English), gets to the bottom of the matter.

The vaccination program that has managed to immunize millions of older adults in the United States was heavily laden with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which now faces public and health scrutiny.

It is important to note that this error does not affect the Johnson & Johnson doses currently circulating and being administered at allThese were manufactured in Europe and met all quality standards.

This is a major setback for the vaccination plan, as the Baltimore plant was a major manufacturing and distribution center for the next few weeks.

Keep reading: 102 People Test Positive for Coronavirus After Getting Vaccinated in Washington; experts explain the “vaccination break”