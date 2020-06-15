A US company reported that the vaccines will be tested with people of at least 1,445 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55, as well as people over 65

United States.- The American company, Johnson & Johnson, announced Wednesday that it will begin human trials for a vaccine from the Covid-19 in the second half of July, reported El Universal.

In a statement, the company explained that it has been possible to « accelerate the clinical development » of the vaccine thanks to the good data obtained.

Said vaccine would be tested with 1,445 healthy adults between 18 and 55 years of age. As well as people over 65, which will take place in the United States and Belgium.

In case the vaccine is safe and effective, Johnson & Johnson, aims to deliver over a billion doses during 2021.

At least 124 are currently under development vaccines for him Covid-19, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). Some of them are in clinical trials phase.