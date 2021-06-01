Human contagion of avian flu: is it dangerous?

The first human contagion of bird flu was confirmed by the China National Health Commission, (NHC).

The variant involved was identified as H10N3, considered little pathogenic in birds, according to the NHC.

Is human contagion of bird flu dangerous?

Information released by the Chinese NHC clarified that the H10N3 variant of bird flu has little chance of causing death or serious diseases in humans.

In a statement, he detailed that a 41-year-old man was admitted with a fever to a hospital in the city of Zhenjiang on April 28, where he was diagnosed with H10N3 one month after.

These are some of the first data on the human contagion of bird flu with strain H10N3.

News: NIH launches clinical trial of universal influenza vaccine candidate https://t.co/y5177uNUFk – NIH (@NIH) June 1, 2021

A new pandemic?

One of the challenges posed by the flu is emergence of new strains that develop into a pandemic flu.

According to an article published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, this is the case of the H1N1 in 2009 or human infections of bird flu H7N9 in 2013.

Sporadic human cases of H5N1 bird flu, highly pathogenic, and the appearance of new variants, such as H10N3.

Again, a market

Live bird markets, which house a great variety of avian species together for direct sale to the public, offer exceptional conditions for the genetic mix and the virus mutation of the flu.

Did you hear about the guardian of the genome?

Therefore, birds must be monitored for the emergence of these influenza viruses.

Also, if the pigs are the mixing vessel for influenza viruses, surveillance of this population can also provide a early warning system for human beings.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most infections in humans by the avian influenza virus, including viruses H7N9 of Asian origin, it has been produced by being exposed to infected poultry or in contaminated environments.

In China, several strains of bird flu have been detected in animals, which are not common for humans.

According to the NHC, no human contagion of avian flu from the H10N3 variant has so far been recorded in the world.

The Asian giant has been the scene of origin of other outbreaks that set off international alerts.

Risk and care conditions

The last bird flu epidemic in China was caused by the H7N9 variant, which infected 1,668 people and killed 616, since the appearance of the virus in 2013, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Faced with human infection by avian flu virus, WHO advises those traveling to countries with known outbreaks to avoid poultry farms and contact with animals in markets.

It also recommends avoiding entry into facilities where slaughter poultry and contact with any surface that appears to be contaminated by poultry or other animal feces.

Travelers should wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and pay attention to food safety and hygiene.

(With information from AFP)