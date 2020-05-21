The loss of myelin sheaths characterizes multiple sclerosis, as well as other demyelinating diseases. These structures, rich in lipoproteins, surround the axons of neurons, in order to protect them, isolate them and facilitate electrical conduction of nerve impulses. Oligodendrocytes, a type of glial cell, synthesize myelin in the central nervous system.

Transplanting new cells into tissue to treat a disease is a possible strategy to replace damaged oligodendrocytes and remyelinate the brain again. Although the success of these cell therapies is sometimes limited, the conclusions of a study published by the journal Cell Reports are encouraging.

For Steven A. Goldman and his team at the University of Rochester, New York, the finding marks the culmination of more than 15 years of work. Throughout this time, scientists have focused their efforts on understanding the development and function of glial cells, as well as their role in neurodegenerative disorders. Now they show how human-derived glial progenitor cells are able to colonize the mouse brain, generate new oligodendocytes, and replace lost myelin. This favors animals to improve their motor skills, impaired by demyelination.

The researchers removed the cells from human fetuses between 18 and 22 weeks of gestational age. After keeping them in culture and treating them with different stimuli in order to differentiate them and obtain glial cells, they injected them into mice with tremors, caused by a mutation in a gene involved in the myelination process.

Twelve weeks after transplantation, they observed a general and homogeneous distribution of human cells in brain tissue, as well as the formation of myelin layers around viable neuronal axons. Interestingly, this normalized the propagation of electrical signals between neurons, allowing rodents to regain the ability to walk and run.

The researchers corroborated these results in another experimental model where demyelination occurs after orally administering the neurotoxic agent cuprizona. Apparently, the deterioration of myelin would modify the gene expression of human cells. Specifically, it would activate those genes involved in the maturation of oligodendrocytes and the production of myelin. This would explain the success of the therapy.

In addition to leading a university lab, Goldman runs an emerging biotech company whose mission is to develop these types of cell treatments. With the present finding, he hopes to be able to start human clinical trials in the near future.

Marta Pulido Salgado

Reference: “Human glial progenitor cells effectively remyelinate the demyelinated adult brain”, by M. S. Windrem et al., In Cell Reports; 31: 107658, published May 19, 2020.