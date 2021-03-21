Human Augmentation, the enhancement of human capabilities

Kaspersky conducted a survey to learn about concerns about the future of the Human Augmentation (human enhancement). Regardless of the focus, be it personal, professional or family.

According to the report, the lack of knowledge about the technology used for this purpose may be preventing its development. Since almost half (46.5%) of those interviewed think that people should have the freedom to use technology to improve their abilities. While many others expressed concern about the long-term social impact of this practice.

How is Human Augmentation presented?

The Human Augmentation it can happen in two ways. As a health option, such as when using a bionic limb to overcome an amputation. And as a personal choice to improve some capacity. For example, inserting a chip into the brain to make it work faster and access a wide range of information instantly.

Of the 6,500 adults surveyed in 7 European countries, only 12% would object to working with an “optimized” person. This way because you feel this would give you an unfair advantage at work.

On the other hand, while 39% said they fear that the “human enhancement” technique could lead to future inequalities or social conflicts. 49% were “enthusiastic” or “optimistic” about a future society that includes people with natural abilities and for some “human enhancement.” On this subject, 50% of men and 40% of women were “enthusiastic” or “optimistic”.

In addition, more than half (51%) of those surveyed confirm that they know someone with some type of optimization. When it comes to personal life, almost half (45%) would have no problem dating these types of people, while 5.5% say they have already done so.

More than a third said they “always accepted” people with “human enhancement” and 17% said they accepted it more now than ten years ago. Finally, 27% of those surveyed believe that people “optimized” through technology should have special representation at the government level, compared to 41% who oppose the idea.

“While we found broad support and interest for the concept of ‘Human TOugmentation ‘, there are understandable concerns about the implications that this practice may have for society. Governments, industry leaders and individuals who have chosen to optimize with this technique must join forces to shape the future of human betterment together and ensure that the use of technology for this practice is developed in a regulated and safe way. for all”. Comenta Marco Preuss, Director of the Kaspersky Research and Analysis Team in Europe.

Technology makes possible what a few years ago we thought impossible. Have you ever imagined having an improvement? Today technological advances have overtaken fiction.