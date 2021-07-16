Human action, key in the resistance to antibiotics of Galapagos giant tortoises

The Galapagos giant tortoises who live in contact with human activities livestock, tourist or in zones urbanized have more bacteria resistant to antibiotics than those that inhabit more isolated ecosystems.

Human activities are facilitating the dispersion of resistance in the environment, something that has already been observed in other parts of the world. Never before has been evidenced in Galapagos

Ainoa Nieto

This is the main conclusion of an investigation published in the journal Environmental Pollution in which the Complutense University of Madrid together with the Charles Darwin Foundation (CDF), the Saint Louis Zoo Conservation Medicine Institute (ICM), the Animal Health Research Center (INIA-CISA) and the European University of Madrid.

“Human activities are facilitating the dispersion of resistance in the environment, something that has already been observed in other parts of the world, but that has never been evidenced before in Galapagos,” he highlights as a novelty. Ainoa Nieto, first author, researcher at ICM / FCD and collaborator in practical teaching and PhD student at UCM.

The antibiotic resistance it is one of the greatest public health threats on the planet. The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that in 2050 this will cause more deaths than cancer, diabetes or traffic accidents. The location of these bacteria for the first time in Galapagos makes them environmental pollutants and turtles potential “sentinels or bioindicators” of the health of ecosystems.

PCR to identify genes and bacteria

To carry out the study, samples of 270 turtles were taken in 2018 and 2019 in two locations of different characteristics of Galapagos: the island of Santa Cruz, the most populated by humans, and the remote Alcedo volcano on the island Isabella.

The fact that emblematic species such as the Galapagos tortoises are coming into contact with these resistant bacteria implies that the ecosystem in which they inhabit is being contaminated

Casilda Rodríguez, UCM

The resistance analyzes were carried out in the INIA-CISA laboratory in Madrid using a new methodology that allows the detection of the genes resistance without the need to cultivate the bacteria, through reactions of PCR Real time. This technique allows to identify the genes and also the number of bacteria with resistant genes that are present in a sample. In total, they analyzed 21 genes that code for resistance for eight of the antibiotic families most used in human and animal medicine.

“We do not know the real implications that this finding may have for the health of giant tortoises, but resistance is considered environmental pollutant, and the fact that such emblematic species as the Galapagos tortoises are coming into contact with these resistant bacteria implies that the ecosystem in which they inhabit is being polluted, ”he says. Casilda Rodriguez, researcher at the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology of the UCM.

Ainoa Nieto recalls that antibiotics can be acquired in Galapagos without prescription, both for human and veterinary use, without the authorities restricting its use as it does in Spain or in other countries of the world.

Reference:

Ainoa Nieto-Claudin, et al. “Antimicrobial resistance in Galapagos tortoises as an indicator of the growing human footprint”. Environmental Pollution Vol. 284. September 2021. DOI: 10.1016 / j.envpol.2021.117453.

