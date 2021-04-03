Hulu will produce and premiere documentary series ‘1619 Project’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Hulu will produce a documentary series based on The New York Times reports “The 1619 Project” that reviewed the legacy of slavery in the United States since the arrival of the first ship with African slaves to the United States.

Roger Ross Williams, the Academy Award-winning director for his short film “Music by Prudence,” will oversee and produce the series, it was announced Thursday.

The announcement follows an agreement revealed last summer by the New York Times, Lionsgate and Oprah Winfrey to develop “The 1619 Project” into movies, television series and other content. All three will be producers along with Williams’ partner Geoff Martz.

The New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning series of stories were written by Nikole Hannah-Jones, and began publication on the 400th anniversary of the ship’s arrival in the then British colony of Virginia.

“‘The 1619 Project’ is a necessary rethinking of American history,” Williams said. “Our most cherished ideals and achievements cannot be understood without acknowledging systemic racism and the contributions of African Americans. This is not about the past, black people continue to fight against the legacy of racism and its current incarnation. “

The streaming service did not indicate when the documentary series will be released.

Source: Chicago Tribune