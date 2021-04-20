Hulu releases new poster for Marvel’s MODOK

Little by little the promotional campaign of “Marvel’s MODOK”, the last vestige of the defunct Marvel Television. This animated series will show us the misadventures of the classic villain of the house of ideas while he has an existential doubt after years of trying to conquer the world.

Although a month ago we had important additions to the voice cast of the series and the titles of the ten episodes of the first season, now we have a new poster that reminds us of the premiere on May 21 on Hulu. In the image we can see MODOK and above the name of the series we can read “World-class Villain” and “Neighborhood Nightmare”. At the moment there is no release date for Spain but it is expected that it will reach us through Disney + and Star, the new seal of the streaming service.

The series stars Patton Oswalt as the title character but will feature names like Jon Hamm as Iron Man, Whoopi Goldberg as Poundcakes, Nathan Fillion as Wonder Man, and Bill Hader as Angar the Screamer and the Leader. We have already had the opportunity to take a look at the proposal in motion, making it very clear the type of humor that we will find.

The series will show the story of the megalomaniac supervillain MODOK (Patton Oswalt), who has long pursued his dream of conquering the world one day. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the mightiest heroes on Earth, MODOK has sunk his evil AIM organization. After being ousted as the leader of AIM, and at the same time dealing with his marriage and family life in ruins, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) faces its greatest challenge. to date: a midlife crisis!