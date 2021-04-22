Hulu gives the green light for the sequel to How I Met Your Mother starring Hilary Duff

Hulu has confirmed the sequel to the hit series How I Met Your Mother (How I Met Your Mother) that will be named How I Met Your Father and that will star Hilary Duff.

“I have been very lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I am looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” Duff said in a statement to international media.

According to Variety, Duff will play the role of Sophie, who tells her son the story of how he met his father: “a story that catapults us to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the middle of discover themselves ”, he describes.

The crushes of this group of friends will be more current, as it is located in the era of dating applications and these cannot be absent.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us, Love, Victor) will co-show this series and will work closely with Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, creators of How I Met Your Mother.

“Carter and Craig’s iconic original series revolutionized the half-hour comedy, and we are so honored to carry the torch to the next generation, and with none other than Hilary Duff! We can’t wait for audiences to meet Sophie and her team, and see them turn around on their own and find love in modern day New York City. And we hope no one thinks it’s strange that Bob Saget plays the voice of old Hilary Duff, “Aptaker and Berger said.

How I Met Your Mother, currently available on Amazon Prime Video, aired from 2005 to 2014 across 9 seasons and 200 episodes.

The series starred Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, and Alyson Hannigan.

“As a huge How I Met Your Mother fan, I am honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig entrusted me with the sequel to their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all their genius. I’m excited to be here to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to put my 6 ½’s in there! ”Added Duff, who is also a producer on the series.

Source: However