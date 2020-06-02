The German driver has also driven a Porsche

Danny Kubasik does not rule out his participation in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring

Some of the most emblematic slopes have reopened in the de-escalation process started by different countries after the coronavirus. The Nürburgring is one of those circuits and Nico Hülkenberg has ridden on the German track at the controls of the Lamborghini Huracán GT3.

The ex-driver of Renault in Formula 1 has lived these tests with the mcchip-dkr team last Friday and Saturday. It has also been uploaded to the Porsche GT2. Danny Kubasik, head of the structure, has commented on how the German experience has been and has not ruled out his participation in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring.

“He was immediately very fast with the GT3 on this track. He gave us different indications and I think he was very good. Let’s see what will happen next year, we are ready for anything,” he said in statements collected by the US portal Motorsport.com. .

The German pilot has experience in Endurance, as he participated in the WEC in 2015 with Porsche. He signed a ninth position in the general classification and a victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Hülkenberg left the queen category at the end of the 2019 season after Renault decided to sign Esteban Ocon for this 2020. Currently, he is not competing in any other championship. It should be noted that due to the coronavirus, many categories have postponed their seasons and several races have been canceled.

Despite his unexpected departure from Formula 1, he could have a chance to return in 2021. Much of the grid ends his contract, and drivers like Sebastian Vettel could say goodbye if they couldn’t find an alternative that would convince them to stay. Precisely in Renault there is still a free seat, although the name of Fernando Alonso rings strongly in Enstone and even Cyril Abiteboul admits that they consider his return.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.