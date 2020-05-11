The German was left out of the grid for the 2020 season

He assures that he would like to return with a car that allows him to fight for points always

He acknowledges that he misses working with the team and with other pilots

Nico Hülkenberg has recognized that being a Formula 1 driver again is his main goal at the moment. The German knows that it is a somewhat complicated goal to fulfill, since there are several factors that help him, but he is clear that at the slightest opportunity, he will go for it.

Hülkenberg said goodbye to Formula 1 last year after failing to renew with Renault and reaching an agreement with no other team on the grid. Of course, the German remains in contact with several teams, and hopes that sooner or later he will have a new opportunity to be part of the Grand Circus grid again.

“I am ready to return to Formula 1, that is still my main objective. But at the moment it is somewhat difficult, it takes many factors to achieve it, and some of them are backwards. I am in contact with people, although it is still a bit early. Of course, if there is an opportunity, I will definitely fight for it and take advantage of it, “Hülkenberg said in an interview for the British channel CNN.

Hülkenberg is ready to return, but he doesn’t want to do it with any car either. Nico says he would like to return with a car that would allow him to fight for points every weekend, and not with a car that rolls in the rear positions in all races.

“If I come back it’s with a decent car with which I have good opportunities to fight at the top. I’m not saying it has to be for victory, but a car with which you can drive well, a weapon that allows you to at least fight to be in the points every weekend “, has added.

Finally, the German maintains that he misses being part of the Great Circus, especially when it comes to working with the team and the other pilots. Nico is something he considered very funny, and he misses it right now.

“I miss Formula 1, especially working with the team and with your colleagues. I miss him a lot, sometimes more than others. It’s fun and I miss him a lot, “Hülkenberg said to finish.

