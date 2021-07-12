Hulkenberg and Kvyat listed for possible Williams seat

A week ago Lewis Hamilton signed a new contract with Mercedes and the team immediately said they don’t want to wait too long before announcing who their teammate will be starting next season. In the paddock it is taken for granted that the young man from Mercedes, George Russell, will switch from Williams to Brackley’s team later this year and Valtteri Bottas will be his replacement on Grove’s team.

The return of the Finn to Williams would not be entirely illogical. He started his F1 career at Grove in 2013 and could be a welcome addition given the experience he has accumulated from his stint on the Silver Arrows.

But according to Formula1.com, Williams has more names on her list. It is also rumored that Nico Hulkenberg y Daniil Kvyat they are strong candidates.

Hülkenberg is no stranger to the Grove team. The German drove there in his first Formula 1 season (2010), but left for Force India later that year. He lost his seat at Renault in 2019, but last year Hülkenberg made an unexpected and excellent comeback at Racing Point as a replacement for Sergio Pérez (at Silverstone) and Lance Stroll (at Nürburgring).

He even appeared to be in the running for the seat alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, but that spot ultimately went to Sergio Perez. This year Hülkenberg is a reserve driver for Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Kvyat was for years under contract with Red Bull and Toro Rosso, he flirted with Ferrari for a while, but since this season he has been a reserve driver at Alpine.

Pierre Gasly could also be an option for Williams, but Red Bull does not seem to want to lose the Frenchman.

Jost Capito, CEO and owner of the Williams team, believes his stable is becoming an increasingly attractive option for drivers. “We see more and more interest from the drivers in coming to drive at Williams in the future,” Capito told Formula1.com.

“They see that there is good financial backing and that the team is willing to move forward and also to attract drivers. So I think the longer we wait, the better the situation will be for us.”