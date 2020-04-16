Can’t imagine not seeing a single race this year

The German praises the initiative of some pilots to give up part of their salary

Highlight the uncertainty that exists around your future

Nico Hülkenberg was left without a seat for the 2020 season after the signing of Esteban Ocon by Renault. Now the coronavirus crisis complicates his possible return in 2021. However, the German assures that this situation is the same for everyone and that there is no point worrying about his future now, since for the moment he can do nothing.

The former Renault driver is unclear what will happen in the future or if he will be able to get a seat in Formula 1 again. Furthermore, due to the coronavirus, he has not made any plans to participate in any other category.

“Somehow, everything is out of balance and out of the ordinary rhythm. The ‘silly season’ doesn’t take place right now. Without a career, no one can stand out positively or negatively. Everything is in limbo, at the moment everything is speculation “, comments Hülkenberg in declarations for the German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

“It is not possible to predict how the cards will fall. If the season starts, there will be many questions, so I can only be vigilant and expect to be in the right place at the right time,” adds the German.

With the closure of factories and the cancellation or postponement of Grand Prix, teams with smaller budgets are especially affected. Hülkenberg urges them to take the necessary measures and assures that they cannot imagine a year without the season starting.

“Of course, there is a risk for teams if there is no business, not only in sports. You have to react now and change things. It is still relatively early. I really can’t imagine there won’t be a race this year“adds Hülkenberg.

Precisely as a result of the crisis, several Formula 1 drivers have given up part of their salary until the situation improves. The German applauds his decision and makes it clear that it is time for the riders to show solidarity with the other members of his team.

“Yes, I think that pilots should support their teams, especially at times when companies have to fight to stay on their feet. Not giving an example now would not be fair for people on the team who earn a normal salary, They have to pay for a house and have expenses. Those who earn more should be more generous, “he explains.

Hülkenberg passes this stage of confinement in Monaco. We have only seen the German participate in the Bahrain virtual GP because he recognizes that he does not have a simulator at his disposal.

“Unfortunately I don’t have my own simulator. It would take up too much space in my living room, but I drove in the Bahrain Virtual GP three weeks ago. There is a store in Monaco near the Saint Devote curve, where there is such a simulator. They kindly made it available to me. I went to see what it was like. I had never used something like this and I have to say it was a good and fun experience, “says Nico to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.