After many months, striker Hulk broke the silence to talk about his new relationship with Camila Ângelo, his new wife, who is the niece of the player’s ex-wife. Through Instagram, Hulk spoke out to deny the information of journalist Leo Dias, who stated that the player’s ex-wife would be asking for R $ 700 million in the separation process.

According to the report, Hulk would have offered a deal of R $ 100 million and 40 properties. The athlete denied the information, denied having this financial power and classified the numbers as absurd.

– You come to speak in that figure. Do you know that I have to protect my family? You come to say that this is my heritage. You say that my ex-wife is charging R $ 700 million. Where did you get that from? I don’t even have that heritage. These are scary numbers. These numbers are absurd, they scare everyone, they are liars – said Hulk.

The 33-year-old forward also took the opportunity to talk about the controversy that his new relationship generated. Hulk, who denied rumors of a pregnancy to Camila, his new wife, rejected the possibility that the girl had been the pivot of the separation from his last marriage.

– We didn’t have to give satisfaction to anyone, I could get involved with anyone, I ended up getting involved with her and she with me. We don’t rule our feelings – he ended.

