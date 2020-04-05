Hulk Hogan was about to appear at Wrestlemania 36. Finally the negotiation with WWE did not come to fruition and the ex-fighter will not be.

Yesterday we already told you things about Wrestlemania that should have happened and that due to the situation did not happen, nor will happen tonight, as was the case with the band Bowling for Soup playing the Alexa Bliss song live. Today we have also learned that one of the greatest legends in the world of wrestling was negotiating to have an appearance in this edition of Wrestlemania but in the end no agreement was reached.

The idea was that the Hulk Hoganit seems in the Performance Center to have an interview segment with some of the fighters who were going to be protagonists of the two nights of Wrestlemania but in the end the negotiations with the company did not come to fruition.

From WWE it is said that these negotiations would have been fruitful if the show had been held in Tampa as planned, which leads us to think of two reasons for the non-appearance of Hogan. The first one Hogan He did not want to put his life at risk with the coronavirus pandemic or the second that Hogan asked for an extremely high amount to appear and WWE It was not for the work of paying it seeing that the event was going to be held without an audience and was not going to have so many profits this year.

