Hulk Hogan gives his opinion on Ronda Rousey’s most recent comments.

As we recently reported, the former female champion of the red brand of WWE RAW, Ronda Rousey, commented that she was a little upset with the universe of fans of WWE. Rousey called them ungrateful and then continued the criticism.

During last Saturday, Ronda Rousey posted a tweet and a post from Instagram, which referred to a tweet from WWE Hall Of Famer, Hulk Hogan in 2011.

The tweet he posted Round Rousey was the following:

Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don’t know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot, marks pic.twitter.com/hoif5DEGM8 – Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 12, 2020

Good night for the #ROWDYONES and those lifeless jabronies who don’t know what a job is, when you work and work so hard for something, marks.

The tweet includes a video of Ronda Rousey struggling with a stuffed animal Hulk hogan.

Furthermore, the tweet from Hogan in 2011 it was the following, which is the same but changing #ROWDYONES for Hulkamaniacs:

Goodnight HULKAMANIACS and jabronie marks without a life that don’t know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot, marks – Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 16, 2011

Regarding the tweet of Ronda, Hogan commented the following:

Wow, this is how I need to wake up every morning instead of a coffee, the “marks” always work and especially when they are in the ring, there are no truer words, lots of love guys. H H

Do you miss Ronda Rousey in WWE? Who do you think would be the ideal opponent for Ronda when he returns to WWE?

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. We continue working to bring you all the information!